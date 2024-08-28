Police Arrest 4 Accused of Killing Poultry Owner in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police arrested four accused in connection with the murder of Sahazan Khan, a poultry owner in Jharsuguda.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Fijaj Khan and Sahabaz Khan. All belong to Mangal Bazar, PS/Dist. Jharsuguda.

Also, the police seized one pistol with 15 live ammunition(7.65 mm), one revolver with 3 live ammunition (0.380 inches), one Tata Harrier Vehicle and one scooter.

As per the written complaint by Sameer Khan, on the night of 26.08.2024, around 8:30 PM, Md. Ajaz Khan, son of Md. Siraj Khan took his elder brother Sahjahan Khan (26) from his residence. He stated they were heading to Imran Khan@ Laddan’s (30) chicken farm, known as KGN MUKHTAR POULTRY FARM, situated at Beherapat Bypass in Jharsuguda, to discuss business matters.

However, his brother did not come back home that night. Consequently, they looked for his brother but were unable to find him. This morning, when he inquired about his elder brother from Ajaz Khan, Ajaz revealed that Sahjahan Khan had been killed during the night and that he had barely escaped with his life. Following Sameer Khan’s written report, the aforementioned case was filed and is under investigation.

“Because of poultry business rivalry, the accused persons killed the deceased by firing on (26/8/24) night. After the murder, the body was thrown away in the Mahanadi River from Rampela Bridge. The dead body was recovered from the Mahanadi River and sent for post-mortem. Both the weapons and 18 nos of live ammunition were recovered. The investigation is continuing. All four accused persons shall be forwarded today”, the police said.