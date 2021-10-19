Police Announces Rs 1L Reward For Info On Accused Govind Sahu

Bolangir: The Bolangir police on Tuesday declared Govind Sahu ‘Most Wanted’ and announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for sharing information about him.

According to reports, police put up posters of school president Govind Sahu declaring him ‘Most Wanted’, who had escaped from police custody on October 17 night.

Earlier the Bolangir police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000. However, seeking immediate arrest of the accused, the cops have increased the reward money.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamita Meher (24) of Jharni village under Turekela block of Bolangir district, who was working as a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district, had been missing since October 8.

Alleging the involvement of Govind Sahu, managing committee president of the school, behind her missing, Mamita’s family members lodged a complaint with police. Based on the plaint, police had detained Sahu for questioning. However, Sahu escaped from police custody on October 17 night.