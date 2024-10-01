Bolangir: Bolangir police have prohibited the Odia film crew from shooting in the Maoist-infested Khuripani and Sapamunda areas citing security risks.

The Maoist movement has persisted for many years in the Gandhamardan hills under the Khaprakhol police limits in Bolangir district. Frequent exchanges of fire between the Maoists and police are common. Consequently, the police have barred the shooting of a movie by Sabyasachi Mohapatra in the villages within the forest, which are affected by Maoist activities.

According to reports, the shooting of the Odia movie ‘Randi Pua Ananta,’ directed by the renowned filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra, is underway in the Khaprakhol block of Balangir district. Although the production team sought police permission for filming, access to the Maoist core areas was denied.

Today, the shooting of this movie took place in the forest villages of Khuripani and Sapamunda. However, the police have banned filming in that location. Although the Maoist movement has diminished, the area remains affected, and unexpected events can still occur in the forest occasionally.

“For security reasons, we have been instructed not to film in the core area,” stated Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari to the press. Meanwhile, filming continues in other parts of Khaprakhol, including the Harishankar tourist destination and the Adarsa Vidyalaya vicinity. Sabyasachi Mishra stars in ‘Randi Pua Ananta’. The production company has erected tents in Khaprakhol, where filming has been underway at various locations for several days. Although there is currently no report of Maoist activity in the area, the police are proactively ensuring security, SP Mr Khilari explained.