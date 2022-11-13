Pokemon’s Ash Ketchum becomes the world champion after 25 years

Tokyo: Many of us grew up along with 10-year-old Ash Ketchum from Kyoto’s Pallet Town and his undeterred goal of becoming the ‘best of them all’.

After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world’s greatest Pokémon trainer.

Ash’s big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash’s Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Galar region.

He's come such a long way since then 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Nv5Or9FknM — alex ; 🌙 (@asterale__) November 11, 2022

The Pokemon official account tweeted a congratulatory message for Ash, writing: “He’s done it! Ash has become a World Champion!” Their video has been viewed nearly 5 million times on the microblogging platform, amassing more than 4 lakh ‘likes’.

Fans were overjoyed to see the result and couldn’t stop reminiscing about their childhood in the comments section. Many pointed out how Pikachu and Ash’s bond was the main reason for his victory.

The anime series, started in 1997, has run for 1,200 episodes. With this victory, Ash has completed the mission he started 25 years ago of becoming the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. It is not clear what the future holds for Ash and Pikachu and whether they will return for the next season.