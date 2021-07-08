Pokemon Go: Five Things To Know About The Popular AR Game

New Delhi: Niantic’s Pokemon Go was one of the most popular AR-based mobile games, that was launched in 2016. Although it was not the first game to use AR (Augmented Reality) mechanics to aid gameplay, previous games such as Ingress were never as popular as Pokémon Go.

The game is now celebrating its five-year anniversary with an in-game event. The event, going on until July 15, will allow users to catch a flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon among other Pokemon. Before you go out to “catch ‘em all”, here are five things to know about the game.

$5 billion revenue since launch

Pokemon Go has reportedly brought in over $5 billion since the game’s launch five years ago, as per a Sensor Towers report. Averaging about a billion dollars in revenue each year, Pokemon Go even had players spend an aggregate of $1.3 billion in the pandemic-stricken 2020, beating its own revenue record from 2019 by $400 million.

Pokemon Go flourished in the pandemic

report from sensor tower It also suggested that Pokémon Go not only survived the pandemic early in 2020 but performed really well. Being an AR game that pushes players out of their homes to engage in the gameplay, the update to Pokemon Go has made the game more ‘social-distancing friendly’ for the players. Updates to the game reportedly played a major role in keeping the title through 2020.

Gen 7 Pokemon and Mewtwo Mega Evolution is coming

The Twitter handle of Pokémon Go recently tweeted a post celebrating five years of the game. The tweet also hinted at the arrival of a few more Pokémon in the game. Players can see the Pokémon Rolette, Litten, and Popplio in the post, all from Pokémon: Sun and Moon. This marks the inevitable addition of Gen-7 Pokemon to the game. In addition, players will also see Mega Mewtwo X in the post, which will indicate additional Mega Evolution coming to more Pokémon, including Mewtwo.

Online, in-person Pokémon Go Fest

Pokémon Go is also hosting an online Pokémon Go festival in several regions of the world, with an in-person festival taking place on July 17 in select cities as well. The online Pokemon Go Fest will also add a new legendary Pokemon to the user’s Pokedex and allow players. To catch Pikachu rock star or Pikachu pop star.

Pokemon Go now has about 600 Pokemon to catch

The game debuted in 2015 with just 150 first-generation Pokémon. Today there are about 600 ‘pocket monsters in the game that players can capture and add to their Pokedex. The ever-expanding range isn’t expected to end there and players can expect their journey to catch all the Pokémon to be a long one, with new additions coming to the title with subsequent updates.