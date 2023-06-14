Poda Pitha Recipe
Poda pitha is an authentic odia cuisine prepared specifically during the swing festival called Raja in Odisha.
Ingredients
Serving: 4
2 cup rice flour
2 cup water
1 cup curd
1 cup sugar or jaggery
1/2 cup cashew and raisins
1/2 cup grated coconut
1/2 cup sliced coconut
1/2 tablespoon black pepper powder
1 tablespoon cardamom powder
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoon ghee
1/4 tablespoon salt
One banana leaves
Instructions
- Heat a pan add ghee and fry cashew , raisin and sliced coconut one by one and keep aside
- Again take a deep bottom non stick pan add water , curd , sugar , bay leaves , black pepper powder , cardamom powder , salt , and grated coconut , fried sliced coconut and few fried cashew and raisin and let it come to boil
- Now add the rice flour in 3 to 4 batches with constantly stirring so that no lumps are there
Mix it thoroughly till the mixture thickens into a dough form
- Switch off the flame and let the mixture cool down a little
- In the mean time preheat the cooker
- Grease a baking tray place a banana leave and also grease ghee on banana leave
- When the dough is still warm transfer it lnto the baking tray
- Decorate the top with some cashew and raisins or sliced coconuts and bake for 60 minutes
- Check by inserting a tooth pick , if it comes out clean then pitha is ready
- Let the pitha cool down , slice and serve
