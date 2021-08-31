POCSO Court Awards 10 Yrs Imprisonment To Minor Rape Convict

Cuttack: The POCSO Court in Cuttack on Tuesday pronounced the judgement in the Mahanga minor rape case of 2017 and awarded the accused imprisonment of 10 years.

It was intimated by Government pleader Ramesh Chandra Mohanty.

According to reports, the Court convicted accused Pramod Barik in the minor rape case of Mahanga in Cuttack district and awarded 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with Rs 10,000 fine in the Mahanga minor rape case.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to remain in jail for another year.