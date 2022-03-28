POCO X4 Pro 5G With 120hz Display Launched In India: Check Specs & Price 

New Delhi: POCO X4 Pro 5G was launched in India. The device comes as a successor to the POCO X3 Pro and brings design changes and hardware upgrades, such as an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 67W fast charging support. Let’s take a look at the Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India, specifications, and other details.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price in India

Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched in India in three storage options. The base variant has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 18,999. The phone also arrives in a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 19,999. Those who want more RAM can opt for the 8GB RAM option, which is priced at Rs 21,999. It offers 128GB of internal storage.

The phone comes in three colours – Laser Black, Laser Blue and Poco Yellow. It will be available for purchase starting April 5 via Flipkart. As part of launch offers, customers with an HDFC Bank card can claim a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of the X4 Pro 5G via Flipkart. In addition to this, Poco X2, X3, X3 Pro users can exchange their device for the X4 Pro 5G to get up an exchange value of Rs 8,500 on top of the selling price.

Specifications and Features

The X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display. It has an AMOLED panel that offers 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is paired with up to 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. There is a 5000 mAh battery packed inside the X4 Pro 5G. The phone also supports 67W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. There is a 67W fast charger included in the box.

On the back, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup. There is a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera sensor placed inside the centrally aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

The phone runs Android 11 out of the box. It has a layer of MIUI 13 for Poco on top of Android. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. Lastly, the smartphone comes with support for seven 5G bands.