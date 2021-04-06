Poco X3 Pro On Sale In India: Check Offers

New Delhi: Poco’s mid-range smartphone Poco X3 Pro is on sale for the first time. It comes with highlights such as a 120Hz display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip, and more.

Poco X3 Pro Price, Availability, Offers

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 20,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. Also Read – Poco X3 Pro at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart: Here’s how to get the massive discount of Rs 8,000

Flipkart has certain offers that interested buyers can avail. ICICI Bank users can get Rs 1,000 off on credit card and EMI options and users with the Poco F1 can get the phone at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

They can also get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a chance to get the Google Nest Hub at Rs 5,999 and Google Nest mini at Rs 1,999, and the option to avail of no-cost EMI.

The smartphone will be available to buy in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Golden Bronze colour variants.

Poco X3 Pro Features And Specifications

The Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and features a DotDisplay at the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. This makes the Poco X3 Pro one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a Snapdragon 8-series chip.

In the camera department, it features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is a bulky device at 215 grams, has a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an IP53 rating for splash protection.