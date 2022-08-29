POCO M5 Global Launch Set For September 5, Here’s All You Need To Know

New Delhi: POCO M5 India launch is all set to debut in India on September 5. The new POCO budget smartphone will sport a huge camera module on the back. It will have a dual-tone finish on the back, with the camera module sporting the black colour. Let’s take a look at the POCO M5 specifications, India launch date and other details are known so far.

POCO M5 India Launch

POCO M5 will launch as a new budget smartphone in India. The phone will launch on September 5 at 5.30 PM IST. The company will host a virtual event for its global fans who wish to witness the M5 launch event.

Specification

The M5 4G will have a dual-tone back. The POCO Yellow colour seems to sport a leather back. As mentioned above, the phone has a black colour camera module design with the POCO branding on the right corner. The device sports a triple-camera setup and an LED flash module. POCO has not revealed the camera specs of the phone.

At the front, there is a water-drop notch. The bezels are fairly thin, except for the thick chin. As per the leaked specifications, the M5 4G will feature a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. POCO is also said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out of the box.

The device is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G99 4G SoC. It will come with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. Based on the leaked details, we can expect the M5 price in India to be around Rs 13,000. The official pricing details will be announced at the event on September 5. Soon after its launch, the phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.