Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Poco has launched a new smartphone called Poco M4 Pro 5G as the first device in the Poco M4 series. It comes with a smarter processor, fast charging, and a visibly improved camera setup. The phone, however, is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that was unveiled in China just a few days back. read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price And Availability

The Poco M4 Pro comes in two configurations 一 the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at €229 (around Rs 19,600) and 6GB+128GB costs €249 (around Rs 21,400). The device will be available for €199 and €219 respectively as a part of the early bird offer. The phone is available in three colour options 一 Power Black, Cool Blue (gradient back), and Poco Yellow. It will go on sale starting November 11 in Europe. Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications And Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch full HD+ Dot display. The screen comes with a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. On the software front, the device operates on MIUI 12.5 for Poco skinned on top of Android 11. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The RAM supports virtual expansion that is Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that uses up to 8GB of internal storage for multitasking and smooth experience. Also, there is provision for a microSD card slot, so the in-built memory can be further expanded to 1TB.

In terms of optics, Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens offering 119 degrees of field of view. For taking selfies and video calling, the Poco 5G smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front housed inside a notch.