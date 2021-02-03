Poco M3 Price And Specification: Know Here

New Delhi: POCO M3 has been launched in India and will go on sale in just few days. The smartphone comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop style notch, and much more. The mid-range handset was launched globally in November as the third model in the Poco M series after Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro.

Poco M3 Price in India, Availability

POCO M3 price in India is set at Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 11,999. The handset will go on sale in India from February 9th onwards via Flipkart in Power Black, POCO Yellow, and Cool Blue colour options.

Poco M3 Specifications

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the optics front, the Poco M3 features a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.