Poco C31 Launched In India: Check Price & Details

New Delhi: Poco C31 has been launched in India on Thursday. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

The latest smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs9,499. The phone will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The launch offer for the Poco C31 is Rs7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Talking about the specification device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot. The device gets a triple-lens camera with a 13MP primary lens. The battery is a 5000mAh unit.