Poacher nabbed in Sambalpur, crude bombs seized

Naktideul: The Forest Department Officials have arrested a poacher in Lusura village and seized two crude bombs from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ananta Dehury (27), a resident of Lusura village of Naktideul block under Rairakhol police station limits in the district.

As per sources, on Saturday, the accused was caught red-handed by the Forest officials while they were patrolling in the Landimal forest area near Lusura village. He was setting the bombs to kill the animals.

The accused has been forwarded to the court on Monday. Further investigation is underway.