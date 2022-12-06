Poacher Held With Five Migratory Birds’ Carcasses In Chilika Lake

Khurda: Forest officials on Monday seized five carcasses of migratory birds in Chilika lake and arrested a poacher in this regard.

The arrestee has been identified as Chaitanya Panda, a resident of Jatia Patna area near Tangi in Khurda district.

According to reports, the officials conducted a raid and arrested the poacher. The cops also seized dead birds inside a polythene bag on the accused’s boat and a country boat used for poaching.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.