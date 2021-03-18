Poacher Arrested For Setting Fire In Kandhamal’s Forest

Kandhamal: A poacher was arrested by the forest department officials for allegedly setting fire in Manikeswar reserve forest under Raikiya forest range in Kandhamal district today.

The arrested person has been identified as Mitu Pradhan from Badamaha Village.

Reportedly, the forest officials caught Mitu red-handed while he was setting up fire in the reserve forest to hunt wild animals. The cops also seized a gun, live bullets, and several traps from his possession.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and he was forwarded to court, officials informed.