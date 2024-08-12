PNB Launches Special Debit Card for Visually Impaired Customers

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation’s leading public sector bank, has launched the PNB ANTAH DRISHTI Braille Debit Card, a new debit card specifically designed for visually impaired customers.

This contactless NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Debit Card is available on the RuPay network. The introduction of the PNB ANTAH DRISHTI Braille Debit Card reflects the bank’s commitment to inclusivity and financial accessibility. This initiative also aims to enhance financial independence and convenience for visually impaired individuals, empowering them to manage their finances with greater ease and confidence.

Innovatively designed, this new debit card features:

Raised Braille Dots (PNB in Braille) – The brand name “PNB” is prominently embossed on this debit card, making it easy for visually impaired customers to differentiate between PNB and other Banks’ Cards. Additionally, the welcome letter that accompanies the debit card will also be in Braille dots.

Rounded Notch – This debit card has a rounded notch on the opposite side of the chip. This facilitates the cardholder to know about the direction of the card while dipping the same in ATM / POS.

Glossy Spot UV lamination effect – This debit card has a glossy spot UV lamination effect with raised texture on the Bank's logo and silk screen rough spot UV on the contactless symbol. This helps visually impaired customers locate the bank's logo easily and read the card's contactless symbol, making it easy for them to use the debit card.

Contrasting colours – This debit card is easily distinguishable due to its contrasting colours which makes it easier for visually impaired customers to read the card details.

Other key features of this debit card include: