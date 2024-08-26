PNB Enhances WhatsApp Banking Services with New Features

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation’s leading public sector bank, has further enhanced its WhatsApp Banking Services by introducing two new features that allow customers to download their account statements and interest certificates directly through WhatsApp.

These new features complement PNB’s growing suite of non-financial services available through PNB’s WhatsApp Banking, which also includes balance inquiries, mini statements, chequebook requests, emergency services and more. This initiative also reflects PNB’s ongoing commitment to providing secure, accessible, and convenient digital banking solutions to its customers.

The two additional features include:

Account Statement Download: Customers can choose to download their account statement for last week, last month, or a custom date range (up to 90 days). The account statement will be delivered as a password-protected PDF on WhatsApp.

Interest Certificate Download: Customers can choose to download their interest certificates for housing loans, education loans, or deposit accounts for the required financial years. The interest certificate will be delivered as a password-protected PDF on WhatsApp.

To access these new services or any other PNB’s WhatsApp Banking services, customers can initiate a conversation by simply sending “Hi” or “Hello” to +91-9264092640 and selecting “Account Related Services”.

For more information on PNB’s WhatsApp Banking Services, please visit https://www.pnbindia.in.