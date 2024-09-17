New Delhi: Officers of the Prime Minister’s Office, led by Principal Secretary Dr. PK Mishra have participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ movement this morning.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X;

“Collectively working towards a sustainable future.

Officers of the Prime Minister’s Office, led by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra Ji, took part in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ movement this morning. #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम”