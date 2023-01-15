PMAY (Gramin) Beneficiary Selection Underway, State Government Seeks Cooperation

Bhubaneswar: The Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna (Gramin) is one of the flagship programmes of Government of India. The fund sharing pattern under the scheme is in the ratio of 60:40 between Centre and the State Government.

The unit cost of the scheme is Rs. 1,20,000 and Rs. 1,30,000 for plain (Non-IAP districts) and hilly areas (IAP districts) respectively. The scheme is being implemented intensively at all levels starting from Gram Panchayat to State, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, SK Lohani said today.

In a media briefing, Lohani said, “In order to encourage early completion of houses by the beneficiaries, the State Government of Odisha out of its own fund provides Rs. 20,000/- and Rs. 10,000/- as incentive for completing houses within 4 and 6 months respectively.”

The beneficiaries also get additional support out of MGNREGA. Each beneficiary gets wages for 90 man-days in plain areas and 95 man-days in hilly areas. They are also getting additional Rs. 12,000 for construction of Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) under Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme.

Hence, each beneficiary effectively gets Rs. 1,72,000 in plain areas and Rs. 1,82,000 in hilly areas, if he is able to complete the house within 4 months, he said.

Selection of eligible beneficiaries is an important aspect in successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna (Grameen). Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, Government of Odisha has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that no ineligible household is selected during selection of 8.17 lakh PMAY (G)-Normal and 1.42 lakh PMAY (G)-Special houses, Lohani added.

“Cooperation from people of all walks of the society is highly solicited,” Lohani said.

Following steps are being taken for sanction of 8.17 lakhs PMAY (G)-Normal Houses and 1.42 lakh PMAY (G)- Special Houses:

The provisional list of beneficiaries will be displayed in the concerned GP office, schools, AWCs and other important places of the village from 16th January 2023 to 24th January 2023 for public scrutiny. If any ineligible household’s name is found in the list, public can file objection against the particular ineligible household. On receipt of the complaint, necessary action will be taken on due inquiry.

For filing Objection/Complaint:

a) The complainant may fill in the concerned Objection Application Form and drop it in the designated Complaint Box kept in the Gram Panchayat or block office, or;

b) The complaint may be lodged through the toll-free number 18003456770 or 155335.

c) For submission of complaint online, the complainant may visit the website https://www.rhodisha.gov.in and click “Abhijog Dakhal”. After that, by registering his/her mobile number and giving personal details like Name, Block Name, Village Name, GP Name etc., complaint can be lodged against the specific ineligible household.

The last date for filing the complaint is 24th January 2023.

Based on the complaints received through the above mentioned processes, further inquiry will be done for deletion of all ineligible households from the provisional list of PMAY (G). The final list of eligible beneficiaries will be sent for obtaining approval of the Gram Sabha. After Gram Sabha’s approval, the State Government will issue Work Orders to all the eligible households of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna (Grameen).

In view of the recent allocation system, State economy will receive close to Rs. 16,000-Rs.17000 cr in next 6-8 months time.

As an individual benefit 6.0 cr skilled and 10.0 cr unskilled man-days will be created for construction of 9.5 lakh houses over next 6-8 months. Demand for construction materials like bricks, cement, iron, fabrication materials etc. will also get a boost leading to employment generation. Transportation of construction materials will also create additional employment.