PM To Review Covid-19 Situation With CMs Of All Northeast States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation pertaining to Covid-19 with the Chief Ministers of all Northeastern states at 11 am on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will interact with Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

Union Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba had held interaction with the officials of the northeastern states’ home department last Wednesday amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infection in the region.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare earlier said 73 districts have reported more than 10% positivity rate for the week ended 5 July with the majority of districts from the northeastern states. India reported 37,154 daily new cases over the last 24 hours.