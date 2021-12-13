PM To Inaugurate Rs 339 Crore Temple Project In Varanasi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, which will connect two iconic landmarks – Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga ghats, in his constituency, Varanasi.

PM Modi will visit the temple at 1 pm and inaugurate phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore.

23 buildings will be inaugurated in this phase of the project – spread over a massive area of almost five lakh square feet. In comparison, the previous premises was spread across 3,000 square feet.

PM Modi will first visit the ancient Kal Bhairav temple. Inside the sanctum sanctorum, he will offer prayers, aided by Shrikant Mishra – the main priest of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.