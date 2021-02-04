PM to inaugurate Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura incident via video conferencing.

A postal stamp will also be released on the occasion by the Prime Minister. The Chauri Chaura incident of 1922 marks the martyrdom of Indian freedom fighters. It is regarded as the landmark event in the country’s fight for Independence. The freedom fighters were fired upon by the British India police.

Uttar Pradesh is looking to create a world record on the occasion, with all its districts singing Vande Mataram. A video will be recorded of people singing the first stanza of Vande Mataram in salute posture while paying homage to the martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident and freedom struggle.

Different competitions like essay writing, debate, poetry recitation and painting are also being organised in schools for the celebrations.