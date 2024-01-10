PM To Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival In Nashik, Maharashtra On 12th January

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Nashik, Maharashtra on 12th January and address the youth of the nation.

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments.

Volunteers are registered for these events through MY Bharat digital platform. Road safety awareness events will be conducted at major cities and 750 districts headquarters of the country on 12th January.

Volunteers will also be visiting Anganwadi centers for story telling sessions for children and will be conducting information dissemination about Government schemes. Across 763 districts of the country, a district level mega program on National Youth Day 2024 will begin with a reverent floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

A cultural program showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the district and talents of the youth with the participation of winners of Yuva Utsav as well as teams/individuals from the host institutions shall also be presented at the end of the program.