PM To Attend 28th NHRC Foundation Day Programme On Oct 12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day programme on 12th October 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. He will also deliver an address on the occasion.

Union Home Minister and NHRC Chairperson will also be present during the event.

NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on 12th October, 1993 for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.