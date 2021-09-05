PM To Address Inaugural Conclave Of Shikshak Parv On Sep 7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv on 7th September 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

He will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event.

Prime Minister will launch Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

The theme of ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’ is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India”.

Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

Union Education Minister and Union Ministers of State for Education will also be present during the event.