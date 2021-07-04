PM To Address CoWIN Global Conclave Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave tomorrow, 5th July, 2021 at 3 PM.

PMO tweeted, “Shri @narendramodi will address the #CoWINGlobalConclave tomorrow, 5th July at 3 PM.”

The virtual meet will start at 3 pm tomorrow and will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the globe.

“The Conclave aims to share India’s experience with regards to Universal Vaccination to fight Covid-19 through Co-WIN platform,” as per the NHA website.

CoWIN was seen as developed in India as the central IT system for strategizing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the ‘tech backbone of India’s Vaccination Drive’, the NHA website said, adding that India is excited to join hands with the world to win over Covid-19 together with Co-WIN.