The PM Surya GharYojana is a flagship scheme of the Government of India to promote rooftop solar installations, making renewable energy both accessible and affordable.

This transformative initiative simplifies the adoption of solar energy on household rooftops. By facilitating rapid installations across the state and the nation, the scheme aims to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape.

One of the standout features of the scheme is the provision of subsidies. Consumers can avail of a Central Government subsidy of up to ₹78,000 for installations of up to 3 KW. Complementing this, the Odisha State Government offers an additional subsidy of up to ₹60,000, making solar energy adoption even more attractive. To further ease the financial burden, affordable loans of up to ₹2 lakh are available from public sector banks at an interest rate as low as 7%. Early adopters of the scheme have already reported substantial reductions in their monthly electricity bills reinforcing the economic and environmental benefits of this initiative.

The state has set an ambitious target of installing 3 lakh rooftop solar panels by 2027, a move that will significantly contribute to the green energy transition. This initiative aligns with India’s national goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Beyond environmental benefits, the scheme is poised to create extensive employment opportunities and further bolster the country’s sustainability efforts by reducing its global carbon footprint.

In a significant step towards ensuring the scheme’s effective implementation, a Vendor’s Meet was organized by REC Limited, RO Bhubaneswar on 22nd January 2025. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from solar vendors and representatives of SLBC and banking partners. It was graced by the presence of Mr Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL and Mr Biplab Saidutta Keshari Pradhan, CEO of OREDA, alongside CPM, REC, Bhubaneswar. The meeting served as a platform for key stakeholders to engage in constructive discussions addressing bottlenecks in the scheme’s implementation and exploring potential solutions.

With such collaborative efforts and a clear focus on innovation, PM Surya GharYojana is set to transform India’s energy sector enabling a sustainable future for generations to come.