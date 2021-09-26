PM speaks To Andhra CM About Cyclone Gulab

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab.

The Prime Minister has also assured all possible support from the Centre.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”