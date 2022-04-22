PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders To Provide Tight Security To Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to provide tight security to the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan during his rallies.

Regarding the security offered to the ousted PM, The Interior Ministry, on the directives of PM Sharif, issued a letter to the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security of Mr Khan, the report said further.

According to Dawn, the Ministry sent an urgent letter to the home secretaries of four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the IGP and chief commissioner of Islamabad, asking them to take strict security measures for Imran Khan.

PM Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor the situation and ensure the implementation of the orders.

“The authorities concerned are warned that no negligence would be allowed regarding the security measures, particularly during Imran Khan’s public engagements and gatherings,” the PM’s directives said.