PM Security Breach In Punjab: SC Panel Holds Ferozepur SSP Responsible For Lapses

New Delhi: A five-member committee headed by a retired top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra, inquiring into the security lapses in the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab in January, informed the top court that Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit.

CJI NV Ramana said, “Report says SSP Ferozpur failed to discharge his responsibilities to maintain law and order even though he was aware people had gathered.” It was informed that the PM would be taking that route but SSP Firozpur failed to act on that.

“He (Ferozepur SSP) failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed 2 hours before that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take that route,” SC said quoting the report.

In January this year, PM Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes because of a protest by the farmers. The cavalcade was stuck and private cars were seen approaching, which was a major security breach. Later, the Prime Minister returned to the airport in Bathinda because of the lapse.

The committee set-up by the Supreme Court suggested remedial measures to strengthen the security of the Prime Minister. The Supreme Court said it will send the report to the government so that steps are taken.

inquiring into the security lapses in the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab in January, informed the top court that there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision of ‘Blue Book’ and indicted Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not taking steps in connection with the security to PM’s convoy.On January 12, the Supreme Court had appointed retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana then had said the panel would inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in the future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries.

The other members of the panel include — Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab.