PM Rishi Sunak Releases Tax Returns As Part Of His Transparency Commitment  

London: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has released his tax returns, revealing that the British-Indian leader paid more than GBP 1 million to the Exchequer since becoming a frontline politician in 2019.

The tax release is part of a transparency commitment the UK premier made in November last year.

Sunak, among the wealthiest British politicians, on Wednesday, revealed that he earned a total of GBP 4.766 million between 2019 and 2022 and paid GBP 1.053 million in tax – at a tax rate of around 22 per cent.

Over the last tax year, when he was the finance minister, the 42-year-old leader paid GBP 325,826 in capital gains tax and GBP 120,604 in UK income tax on a total income of GBP 1.9 million.

“I published my tax returns in the interests of transparency, as I said I would, and I am glad to have done that,” Prime Minister Sunak said during a visit to north Wales on Wednesday.

“I think ultimately what people are interested in is what I am going to do for them,” he added.

Sunak came under pressure to publish his tax returns after his financial affairs came under the spotlight during the Conservative Party leadership election campaign last year, which he lost to Liz Truss before being elevated as Prime Minister after Truss’ short-lived tenure at 10 Downing Street.

It followed the controversy around the non-domicile tax status of his wife, Akshata Murty, who has since relinquished the legal position, which meant she paid tax on her Indian earnings in India.