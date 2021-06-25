PM Remembers Those Who Resisted Emergency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has remembered all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy.

In a series of tweets on the anniversary of the Emergency, the Prime Minister said.

“The Dark Days Of Emergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed the systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution,” he tweeted.

“This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy,” he said.

The Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of people.

Gandhi lifted Emergency in 1977 and called for Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress was handed a crushing defeat, its first-ever since the country’s Independence in 1947, by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.