PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: Application deadline extended to Aug 31

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the last date for the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from 31st July, 2023 to 31st August, 2023.

It is for the information of the General Public that the applications for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), 2024 are now started on National Awards Portal https://awards.gov.in.

The PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards are given in the fields of Bravery, Sports, Social Service, Science & Technology, Environment, Arts & Culture and Innovation, which deserve recognition at the national level.

Any child, who is an Indian Citizen and residing in India, and not exceeding 18 years (as of the last date of receipt of application/nomination) may apply for the award.

Any other person may also nominate deserving child for the award. The applications for the PMRBP will be received only on the online portal https://awards.gov.in, designed for this purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 29 Children were conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022, selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in Innovation (7), Social Service (4), Scholastic (1), Sports (8), Art & Culture (6) and Bravery (3) categories. There were 15 Boys and 14 Girls among the awardees belonging to 21 States and UTs.

In view of the unprecedented circumstances emerging due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, it was not possible to organise a physical ceremony in New Delhi. In order to felicitate and motivate the exceptional works of children, a function was held virtually on the occasion of National Girl Child Day today and also as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Awardees of PMRBP 2021 and 2022 along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district joined the event from their district Head Quarters.

