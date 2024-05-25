PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark sparks row





Bihar: Addressing back-to-back rallies in Karakat and Patliputra Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.”



Reacting sharply to the prime minister’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera wrote in Hindi in an X post: “Today, I heard the word ‘Mujra’ from the mouth of the Prime Minister. Modiji, what is this state of mind? Why don’t you take something? Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji should get him treated immediately. Perhaps delivering speeches under the Sun has had too much of an effect on his brain.”



Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also criticised Modi for the comments, saying, “From ‘Naari Shakti’, the man has now come down to using words like ‘mujra’.”



“After 10 years of PR & a carefully curated image, Modi can’t hide his true self anymore. Such cheap language,” Saket Gokhale wrote on X.



“Scary to think what all he must be saying during his foreign trips as PM,” he added.



Manoj Jha of the RJD said he was “worried about what he (PM Modi) is saying”. “I am worried about him now. Till yesterday, we disagreed with him, now we are worried about him. I had said recently that he is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. ‘Machli’, mutton, mangalsutra and ‘mujra’… is this the language of a PM?” news agency PTI quoted Manoj Jha as saying.



