New Delhi: On the auspicious fifth day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the blessings of Maa Skandamata, the revered goddess of motherhood and protection. The Prime Minister participated in the traditional rituals, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual significance of Navratri in India.

In a heartfelt message, PM Modi expressed his devotion and shared his wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all citizens. He highlighted the importance of Maa Skandamata’s blessings in overcoming challenges and fostering unity and strength within the nation.

Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. She symbolizes motherly love, strength, and protection. Devotees believe that her blessings bring prosperity, salvation, and happiness. The goddess is depicted riding a lion and holding her son, Skanda, in her lap, representing her nurturing and protective nature.

PM Modi, known for his deep-rooted cultural and spiritual beliefs, has always actively participated in Navratri celebrations. This year, he performed the puja with traditional fervor, offering yellow flowers, kumkum, incense sticks, and ghee to Maa Skandamata. The Prime Minister also prepared a special bhog, consisting of bananas and kheer, as an offering to the goddess.

In his address, PM Modi urged citizens to embrace the values of love, compassion, and unity that Maa Skandamata embodies. He encouraged everyone to participate in the festivities with devotion and to seek the goddess’s blessings for a prosperous and harmonious future.

