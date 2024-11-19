Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met today with the President of the French Republic, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders this year, after President Macron’s visit to India as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January and their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance the India-France Strategic Partnership as well as their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in the Horizon 2047 roadmap and other bilateral declarations. They commended the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation, including in strategic areas such as defense, space and civil nuclear energy, and committed to accelerating it further with a view to reinforcing their shared commitment to strategic autonomy. They also reviewed the progress of cooperation on India’s National Museum project.

The two leaders commended the strengthening of trade, investment, and technology ties, including in the areas of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence, as well as India France partnership on Digital Public Infrastructure. In this context, Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of President Macron to organize the forthcoming AI Action Summit in France.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific. They reaffirmed their commitment to work together to reinvigorate and reform multilateralism and help build a stable international order.