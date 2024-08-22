PM Narendra Modi Discusses Bilateral Ties with Polish Counterpart Donald Tusk

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland in Warsaw today. Upon arrival at the Federal Chancellery, Prime Minister was received by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The two leaders held talks in restricted and delegation-level formats. Given the salience of India-Poland ties, the leaders decided to upgrade the relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’. They engaged in wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, defense and security, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders agreed that there were significant opportunities available for economic and business collaboration in sectors such as food processing, urban infrastructure, water, solid waste management, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, mining and in clean technologies.

The leaders underscored the importance of deepening people-to-people ties and cultural relations. In this regard, they highlighted the unique bond established between the two countries based on the generosity of Maharaja of Jamnagar and the royal family of Kolhapur.

The leaders also discussed important regional and global issues of mutual interest including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. They exchanged views on reform of United Nations and other international institutions, climate change action and threats posed by terrorism.

A Joint Statement and an Action Plan [2024-2028] for the Implementation of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership were issued after the meeting.