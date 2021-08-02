PM Modi’s Top Adviser Amarjeet Sinha Resigns

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top adviser Amarjeet Sinha has resigned after serving 17 months in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

However, sources could not confirm the specific reason behind Amarjeet Sinha’s exit from the PMO well before the end of his tenure.

Amarjeet Sinha is the second top aide of the prime minister to exit the PMO. Former cabinet secretary P K Sinha, who worked there as principal advisor, resigned in March.

A 1983-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, Sinha was appointed a key advisor to PM Modi in February 2020 for a period of two years.

In a career spanning three decades in Delhi and Patna, Sinha was closely associated with policy formulation and implementation in social sector ministries such as education, health, and rural development, his area of expertise.

He is known to have played a crucial role in central schemes such as National Rural Health Mission and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Sinha has also served as a trainer for future bureaucrats at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.