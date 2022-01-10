PM Modi’s security breach: Supreme Court to hear petition today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab last week. The Prime Minister’s convoy had to spend 15-20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, will take up the petition. It was filed by an organisation named ‘Lawyers Voice’.

In the plea, the organisation has termed the incident during the Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur a “serious and deliberate lapse” on part of the state government. It has also demanded stern action against “erring” officials of the Punjab government.