PM Modi’s Roadshow In Bhubaneswar On May 10, Public Places To Become ‘No Drone Zone’

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 as per the party sources.

The roadshow will be held from Master Canteen Square to Vani Vihar at 6 pm on Friday. Not only PM Modi, but top leaders of the BJP are also lined up to hit the campaign trail in Odisha.

Modi will come to Odisha on May 10 for a two-day visit. During his visit, Modi will make road shows or rallies in Bhubaneswar on 10th May and is likely to address the gathering at Kandhamal, Bargarh and Bolangir on May 11.

During his last visit, it was observed that media persons used drones to take his visuals at public meetings. So, for the security of the Prime Minister, Collectors and District Magistrates have been requested separately to declare the public places as ” No Drone Zone” with proper display at all the venues.

As a security measure, flying drones by media personnel or the organisers or event management team should be strictly prohibited near the vicinity of Modi.