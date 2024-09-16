New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha to launch the ambitious Subhadra Yojana scheme at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar on September 17. Expecting huge gatherings, the Commissionerate police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of the general public.

The following restrictions and parking arrangements have been made for the convenience of the general public. The advisory will be in effect from 7:30 in the morning till 3 pm.

1. No vehicle is allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar to NALCO Square and from NALCO Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lane/by lane.

During this period, the vehicles coming from Nandankanan intending to go towards Jaydev Vihar will avail the road Damana Square – Guru Kelu Charan Park- Sainik School – Acharya Vihar or take the route via Sikharchandi –Patharagadia – DN School – Kalinga Studio Chhak – Fire Station.

3. Similarly, vehicles intending to go from Jaydev Vihar towards Nandankanan will avail the road via Acharya Vihar – Sainik School – Guru Kelu Charan Park – Damana Square or avail the route Fire Station – DN School – Patharagadia – Sikharchandi.

4. Vehicles from the Cuttack side are advised to avail of NH-316 for coming towards Bhubaneswar or avail Nandankanan road.

5. Furthermore, vehicles are advised to take diversion from Behera Sahi chhak for going towards Acharya Vihar or CRPF chhak and avoid coming to Jaydev Vihar.

During this period vehicles coming from Cuttack side are not allowed to avail the service road from Acharya Vihar over bridge end towards Jaydev Vihar square. Similarly, vehicles coming from Baramunda side are not allowed to avail the service road from Crown Hotel towards Jaydev Vihar square.