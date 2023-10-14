PM Modi’s ‘Must Visit’ List For ‘Dev-Bhoomi’ Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recommended Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, adding that one must visit these holy sites for their natural beauty and divinity.

In a post on X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, “If someone were to ask me – if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound.”

“Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting, and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special,” he said.

Undoubtedly, one of India’s most revered shrines is Pithoragarh’s Parvati Kund. The Hindu pilgrimage location, located at an elevation of approximately 5,338 feet, gathers devotees each year. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated at this place, which has immense spiritual significance. Many devotees gather here to ask the holy pair for blessings.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh while visiting “Devbhoomi,” Uttarakhand. He sought blessings from the revered Adi-Kailash at his abode. The location is well-known worldwide for its spiritual significance and unmatched, spectacular natural beauty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora and offered prayers there.

PM Modi did a puja at one of the nation’s most revered and visited tourist destinations, located at a height of roughly 6200 feet. There are around 224 stone temples in the Jageshwar Dham.