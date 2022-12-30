PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Passes Away At Ahmedabad Hospital

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother’s death.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister’s Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today’s scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother’s bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.