PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Hospitalised, Condition Stable

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after her health condition deteriorated last night.

According to reports, Hiraba, 99, was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre after she complained of uneasiness. However, her health condition is stated to be stable now.

The Prime Minister had visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls.