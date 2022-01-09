PM Modi’s Meeting to Review Covid Situation Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country at 4:30pm today, said sources in the government.

India reported 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,623 Omicron cases have been reported in 27 States/UTs of India so far.

As the first week of January 2022 came to an end, the situation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India looks abysmal with single-day cases increasing rapidly, even as the count of Omicron variant keeps going up. The dreadful situation has triggered alarm across the country with multiple states and Union territories (UTs) going back to strict restrictions in order to break the chain of transmission and contain the virus spread.