PM Modi’s 3-Day State Visit To US Begins

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India today for his five-day US visit. PM Modi is expected to land at the Andrews Air Force Base in Washington at 1.30 am Indian Standard Time on June 21, where he will be welcomed by a group of Indian American.

PM Modi, who has a tight schedule during his visit to the US, will meet top Indian American CEOs. After that he will lead the celebration marking the International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters on Wednesday.

This is PM Modi’s first state visit to the US. According to reports, PM Modi will leave for Washington DC soon after concluding the Yoga event, where the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a private dinner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left New Delhi for his three-day landmark state visit to the United States today. The prime minister has been invited by US President Joe Biden who will be hosting him for a state dinner on June 22.