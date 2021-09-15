PM Modi’s 14-Feet Statue, Made From Scrap Materials, To Be Erected In Bengaluru

New Delhi: A 14-feet statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made completely using scrap material, will be installed in a park in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

Sculptor K Venkateswara Rao and his son K Ravi Chandra, who live in the Tenali area of Guntur, started work on the statue two months ago.

The statue is completely made using over a ton of waste thrown away by automobile companies and collected from scrap markets of Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Guntur.

The artists used GI wire for creating facial expressions, hairstyles, beards, and eyeglasses. It took over 600 hours to complete the scrap art, they claimed.

Venkateshwara Rao is a fifth-generation sculptor, while his son Ravi holds a Master’s degree in fine arts. Earlier, the father-son duo made a statue of Mahatma Gandhi using 75,000 nuts and bolts.