PM Modi Writes Letter After Concluding 45-Hr Meditation In Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari and paid floral tributes to Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar. During his visit to the memorial, PM Modi penned a message in the visitors’ book and wrote that “every moment of his life would be dedicated to the service of the nation”.

“I am experiencing a divine and extraordinary energy upon visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial located at the southernmost tip of India, Kanniyakumari. At this memorial, Goddess Parvati and Swami Vivekananda undertook their penance. Later, Eknath Ranade brought Swami Vivekananda’s ideas to life by establishing this place as a memorial,” PM Modi wrote.

“Swami Vivekananda, a pioneer of the spiritual renaissance, has been my inspiration, my source of energy, and the foundation of my practice. After travelling across the entire country, Swami Vivekananda meditated at this very place, where he gained a new direction for India’s revival. It is my good fortune that today, after so many years, as Swami Vivekananda’s values and ideals are shaping the India of his dreams, I have also been given the opportunity to practice at this sacred place,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“This practice at the rock memorial is one of the most incredible moments of my life. Sitting at the feet of Maa Bharti, today I once again reiterate my resolve that every moment of my life and every particle of my body will always be dedicated to the service of the nation. With a prayer for the nation’s progress and the welfare of its people, I bow countless times to Mother India,” he added.