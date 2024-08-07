PM Modi
PM Modi Wishes on ‘National Handloom Day’

By Itishree Sethy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the people on occasion of National Handloom Day.

While praising the efforts of Indian artisans, he reiterated the Government’s commitment towards ‘Vocal for Local’ intitative.

Shri Modi in a post on ‘X’ wrote:

“Greetings on National Handloom Day! We take immense pride in the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms across our nation.  We also cherish the efforts of our artisans and reiterate our commitment to be ‘Vocal for Local.’”

